PHOTOS: Ranveer's special b'day wish for Kapil

January 06, 2020 20:11 IST

Former India captain Kapil Dev turned 61 on Monday. And even as wishes came pouring in for the World Cup-winning captain, one birthday greeting stood out from the rest.

Actor Ranveer Singh, who essays the role of Kapil in the biopic '83' -- a movie about India's famous World Cup triumph -- posted pictures of the man himself with the cast of the movie and with director Kabir Khan.

"Happy Birthday, Legend! Thank you for showing us the way. You made us proud. Now it’s our turn... @83thefilm," Ranveer posted with three photos from the sets of the under-production film.

Here are pictures of what seem like fun times on the sets of '83'.

