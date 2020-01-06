News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PHOTOS: Ranveer's special b'day wish for Kapil

PHOTOS: Ranveer's special b'day wish for Kapil

By Rediff Cricket
January 06, 2020 20:11 IST

Former India captain Kapil Dev turned 61 on Monday. And even as wishes came pouring in for the World Cup-winning captain, one birthday greeting stood out from the rest.

Actor Ranveer Singh, who essays the role of Kapil in the biopic '83' --  a movie about India's famous World Cup triumph -- posted pictures of the man himself with the cast of the movie and with director Kabir Khan. 

"Happy Birthday, Legend! Thank you for showing us the way. You made us proud. Now it’s our turn... @83thefilm," Ranveer posted with three photos from the sets of the under-production film.

 

Here are pictures of what seem like fun times on the sets of '83'. (All Images, kind courtesy, Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

Kapil Dev with Ranveer Singh

Kapil Dev with Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh, Kabir Khan and Kapil Dev

Edited by Norma Godinho

Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Kapil Dev turns 61. Wish the legend a Happy Birthday!

Kapil Dev turns 61. Wish the legend a Happy Birthday!

'Such violence is against the ethos of this country'

'Such violence is against the ethos of this country'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use