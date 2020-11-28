What is Raina doing in the Maldives?

November 28, 2020 12:54 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suresh Raina/Instagram

Suresh Raina is celebrating his 34th birthday in the Maldives with his family.

The former India cricketer and Chennai Super Kings stalwart cricketer is enjoying the pool with wife Priyanka Chaudhary and daughter Gracia.

Along with the pictures, Raina posted, 'Birthday morning started with a delicious & healthy breakfast in the most beautiful setting'.

After he retired on August 15, Raina has made a number of trips to Kashmir where his family comes from, to explore the possibility of setting up cricket acadermies for Kashmiri children.