What is Raina doing in the Maldives?

What is Raina doing in the Maldives?

By Rediff Cricket
November 28, 2020 12:54 IST
Suresh Raina

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suresh Raina/Instagram
 

Suresh Raina is celebrating his 34th birthday in the Maldives with his family.

The former India cricketer and Chennai Super Kings stalwart cricketer is enjoying the pool with wife Priyanka Chaudhary and daughter Gracia.

Suresh Raina

Along with the pictures, Raina posted, 'Birthday morning started with a delicious & healthy breakfast in the most beautiful setting'.

Suresh Raina

After he retired on August 15, Raina has made a number of trips to Kashmir where his family comes from, to explore the possibility of setting up cricket acadermies for Kashmiri children.

Rediff Cricket
