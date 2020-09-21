SEE: Raina visits soldiers in Kashmir

September 21, 2020 18:07 IST

IMAGE: Suresh Raina in his native Kashmir. Photograph and video: Suresh Raina/Instagram

Suresh Raina isn't playing IPL 2020.

The Chennai Super Kings star -- the highest scorer in IPL history -- pulled out of IPL 2020 citing personal reasons.

Raina, a Kashmiri Pandit with roots in Anantnag district, visited soldiers in the Kashmir valley on Sunday, September 20, to boost their morale.

'It was an honour to spend the day with the pride of our nation #IndianArmy... I salute them for their selfless service & the hardships they go through for us. #jaihind.'

Last week, Raina called on Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh in Srinagar and discussed plans to improve the sporting skills of Kashmiri youth.

Raina, who retired from international cricket on August 15, said he would like to discover talented youngsters from schools and colleges in Jammu and Kashmir.

'My intention is finding out the talented youngsters or children from various parts including schools, colleges and rural areas of J&K. I would like to use this opportunity to find the right talented children and polish their skills and contribute to the national team as a treasure for future cricket teams,' Raina wrote to Dilbag Singh.