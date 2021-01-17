News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PICS: Washington, Thakur rally India with gritty knocks

PICS: Washington, Thakur rally India with gritty knocks

January 17, 2021 14:04 IST
Washington Sundar celebrates his half century during Day 3 of the fourth Test against Australia, at the Gabba, in Brisbane, on Sunday.

IMAGE: Washington Sundar celebrates his half century during Day 3 of the fourth Test against Australia, at the Gabba, in Brisbane, on Sunday. Photograph: Jono Searle/Getty Images

Debutant Washington Sundar and number eight batsman Shardul Thakur conjured a defiant rearguard action on Sunday to drag India back into the contest in the deciding fourth Test against Australia, in Brisbane, on Sunday.

 

Drafted into the playing XI because of injuries to India's frontline bowlers, the duo smashed maiden Test fifties to deny Australia a substantial first innings lead.

Having finally bowled India out for 336, Australia finished Day 3 on 21 for no loss, an overall lead of 54 runs in the final match of a see-saw series which remains level at 1-1.

David Warner, batting on 20, and Marcus Harris (1) saw through the final 20 minutes at the Gabba without being separated.

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood celebrates taking the wicket of India's Cheteshwar Pujara in the morning session on Day 3.

IMAGE: Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood celebrates after dismissing Cheteshwar Pujara in the morning session on Day 3. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Earlier, India were reeling at 186-6 in reply to Australia's first innings total of 369, but Sundar's defiant 123-run seventh wicket collaboration with Thakur rescued the tourists.

Playing only his second Test, Shardul brought up his fifty with his second six, nonchalantly hitting spinner Nathan Lyon over the long-on rope.

Sundar, who had claimed three wickets in Australia's first innings, completed his fifty in the next over in a less spectacular fashion taking a single off Mitchell Starc.

Their resolute batting contrasted the dubious shot selection by some of their top order team mates.

Mayank Agarwal steps out and sends one over the boundary

IMAGE: Mayank Agarwal steps out and sends one over the boundary. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Resuming on 62 for two, the tourists added 43 runs before Josh Hazlewood, who returned 5-57, dismissed the obdurate Cheteshwar Pujara for 25.

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane chased a wide Starc delivery to depart for 37 and Hazlewood struck twice after lunch to dismiss Mayank Agarwal (38) and Rishabh Pant (23).

Pant perished attempting a Twenty20 shot, trying to steer a rising delivery over the slip and finding Cameron Green at gully instead.

Sundar, who made 62, and Thakur frustrated the hosts, aided by the occasional stroke of luck.

Thakur smashed nine boundaries in his belligerent 67 and by the time Pat Cummins pegged back his off-stump, India had crossed the 300-mark.

