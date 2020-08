August 21, 2020 18:28 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Shankar/Instagram

Sunrisers Hyderabad all rounder Vijay Shankar announced his engagement on Instagram.

Vijay uploaded two pictures with fiancee Vaishali Visweswaran and captioned the post with a ring emoji.

In no time, congratulatory messages started flooding the comments section.

K L Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shreyas Iyer, Siddharth Kaul, Karun Nair, Abhinav Mukund and Jayant Yadav were among the many who congratulated Vijay Shankar, who was part of India's 2019 World Cup team.