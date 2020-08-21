News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PHOTOS: Check out Mumbai Indians' airport look

PHOTOS: Check out Mumbai Indians' airport look

By Rediff Cricket
August 21, 2020 13:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Mumbai Indians flew on Friday to Abu Dhabi.

The team was fully covered, from top to bottom in PPE suits.

The Kolkata Knight Riders, the Kings XI Punjab and the Rajasthan Royals touched down in the UAE on Thursday to kick off preparations for the IPL, which begins on September 19.

 

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma with wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira Sharma. Photographs: Kind courtesy Mumbai Indians/Instagram

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians wicket-keeper-batsman Aditya Tare with wife Karishma and daughter Rabbani.

IMAGE: The Pandya brothers -- Hardik and Krunal -- show off their PPE swag.

IMAGE: Middle order batsman Suryakumar Yadav with wife Devisha. Photograph: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

IMAGE: The Mumbai Indians players abroad the aircraft as they prepare to depart for Abu Dhabi.
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

'Dhoni is very humble'

'Dhoni is very humble'

Can you identify this IPL batting ace?

Can you identify this IPL batting ace?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use