PHOTOS: Check out Mumbai Indians' airport look

August 21, 2020 13:37 IST

The Mumbai Indians flew on Friday to Abu Dhabi.

The team was fully covered, from top to bottom in PPE suits.

The Kolkata Knight Riders, the Kings XI Punjab and the Rajasthan Royals touched down in the UAE on Thursday to kick off preparations for the IPL, which begins on September 19.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma with wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira Sharma. Photographs: Kind courtesy Mumbai Indians/Instagram



IMAGE: Mumbai Indians wicket-keeper-batsman Aditya Tare with wife Karishma and daughter Rabbani.

IMAGE: The Pandya brothers -- Hardik and Krunal -- show off their PPE swag.

IMAGE: Middle order batsman Suryakumar Yadav with wife Devisha. Photograph: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

IMAGE: The Mumbai Indians players abroad the aircraft as they prepare to depart for Abu Dhabi.