News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL: Dhoni made more money than Rohit, Kohli

IPL: Dhoni made more money than Rohit, Kohli

By Rediff Cricket
December 11, 2020 08:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

MS Dhoni

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni has earned over Rs 137 crore by playing the IPL.Photograph: BCCI/IPL
 

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the highest paid player in the Indian Premier League.

According to Inside Sports Money Ball, Dhoni has earned over Rs 137 crore (Rs 1.37 billion) from playing the IPL.

Dhoni was the costliest pick when the IPL was launched in 2008 and he joined CSK for $1.5 million.

The Rs 137 crore does not include cash prizes like Player of the Match awards, etc.

From IPL 2011 to 2013, he earned nearly Rs 8.2 crore every year.

In 2014, the BCCI raised the first-choice retention fees to Rs 12.5 crores (Rs 125 billion). Hence, Dhoni earned that amount in IPL 2014 and 2015.

Dhoni was picked up by Rising Pune Supergiants after CSK was suspended for two years. The change in franchise did not change the income he earned.

BCCI increased the first-choice retention price to Rs 15 crore (Rs 150 billion) before IPL 2018 due to which Dhoni earned Rs 45 crores (Rs 450 million) in the next three years.

While playing for India, Dhoni mostly remained in the top bracket in BCCI's central contract list.

Mumbai Indians Skipper Rohit Sharma is second in Inside Sports Money Ball's IPL list. The prolific batsman has earned over Rs 131 crore (Rs 1.31 billion).

Third, on the list is Virat Kohli. The Royal Challengers Bangalore and India captain comes with an income of over Rs 126 crore (Rs 1.26 billion). The reason behind him sitting in third spot is his price in the first three IPL seasons.

Back in 2008, Kohli was uncapped and was picked by RCB for Rs 12 lakhs. He received the same amount in IPL 2009 and 2010.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
'Dhoni has never shown his palm to an astrologer'
'Dhoni has never shown his palm to an astrologer'
'Dhoni is a genius'
'Dhoni is a genius'
WATCH: Dhoni on the 2 BIG moments of his career
WATCH: Dhoni on the 2 BIG moments of his career
What's Alaya wearing?!
What's Alaya wearing?!
'Half-cooked doctors play havoc with patients's lives'
'Half-cooked doctors play havoc with patients's lives'
Amit Shah asks CAPFs to furnish leave data of jawans
Amit Shah asks CAPFs to furnish leave data of jawans
'New Parl will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat'
'New Parl will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat'

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Kohli or Dhoni? Who's been most impactful this decade?

Kohli or Dhoni? Who's been most impactful this decade?

The Dhoni no one really knew...

The Dhoni no one really knew...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use