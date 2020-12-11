IPL: Dhoni made more money than Rohit, Kohli

December 11, 2020 08:23 IST

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni has earned over Rs 137 crore by playing the IPL. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the highest paid player in the Indian Premier League.

According to Inside Sports Money Ball, Dhoni has earned over Rs 137 crore (Rs 1.37 billion) from playing the IPL.

Dhoni was the costliest pick when the IPL was launched in 2008 and he joined CSK for $1.5 million.

The Rs 137 crore does not include cash prizes like Player of the Match awards, etc.

From IPL 2011 to 2013, he earned nearly Rs 8.2 crore every year.

In 2014, the BCCI raised the first-choice retention fees to Rs 12.5 crores (Rs 125 billion). Hence, Dhoni earned that amount in IPL 2014 and 2015.

Dhoni was picked up by Rising Pune Supergiants after CSK was suspended for two years. The change in franchise did not change the income he earned.

BCCI increased the first-choice retention price to Rs 15 crore (Rs 150 billion) before IPL 2018 due to which Dhoni earned Rs 45 crores (Rs 450 million) in the next three years.

While playing for India, Dhoni mostly remained in the top bracket in BCCI's central contract list.

Mumbai Indians Skipper Rohit Sharma is second in Inside Sports Money Ball's IPL list. The prolific batsman has earned over Rs 131 crore (Rs 1.31 billion).

Third, on the list is Virat Kohli. The Royal Challengers Bangalore and India captain comes with an income of over Rs 126 crore (Rs 1.26 billion). The reason behind him sitting in third spot is his price in the first three IPL seasons.

Back in 2008, Kohli was uncapped and was picked by RCB for Rs 12 lakhs. He received the same amount in IPL 2009 and 2010.