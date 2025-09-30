PIX: Tilak Varma meets Telangana CM, gifts bat

IMAGE: Indian cricketer Tilak Varma met Telangana CM Revanth Reddy on Tuesday. Photograph: Kind courtest Revanth Reddy/X

India's Asia Cup 2025 final hero Tilak Varma on Tuesday paid a courtesy visit to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Reddy felicitated Varma and lauded his performance in the final, a press release from the CM's office read.

IMAGE: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy poses with the bat gifted to him by Tilak Varma. Photograph: Kind courtest Revanth Reddy/X

Varma also presented a cricket bat to the Chief Minister.

State Sports Minister Vakiti Srihari and several sports officials were present on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, speaking to reporters, Varma said winning the Asia Cup was the "best reply" to an aggressive opposition.

Varma struck an unbeaten 69 to guide India to a five-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday.