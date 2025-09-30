India A vs Aus A ODI called off due to rain

IMAGE: Incessant showers at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur forced the unofficial ODI between India A and Australia A to be abandoned without a ball being bowled. Photograph: BCCI

The first unofficial ODI between India A and Australia A was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain in Kanpur on Tuesday.

Incessant showers at the Green Park Stadium did not allow even the toss to take place, leaving players and fans frustrated.

The drainage system at the Green Park stadium had come under scrutiny last year during India's Test against Bangladesh, when brief spells of rain resulted in entire days of play being washed out.

The second game of the three-match unofficial ODI series is scheduled at the same venue on Friday.

Earlier, the two-match unofficial Test series between the sides had ended 1-0 in India A's favour after the hosts won the second match.