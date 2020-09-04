PIX: The smiles are back for Dhoni and CSK...

September 04, 2020 17:03 IST

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni with Shane Watson. Photograph: Kind courtesy Chennai Super Kings/Instagram

The Chennai Super Kings squad wore a relieved look as the players got together for breakfast at the Taj hotel in Dubai on Friday morning.

A relaxed-looking Mahendra Singh Dhoni was spotted at the breakfast table with Shane Watson.

IMAGE: Murali Vijay. Photograph: Kind courtesy Chennai Super Kings/Instagram

This will be the first time that Dhoni and his boys can train since CSK landed in the UAE on August 21.

All CSK players, except for the COVID-19 afflicted duo of Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad, will train from Friday evening after clearing a third round of testing for the virus.

IMAGE: SCK Head Coach Stephen Fleming, Trainer Gregory King and Physiotherapist Tommy Simsek. Photograph: Kind courtesy Chennai Super Kings/Instagram

Three-time champions CSK was hit by 13 positive cases last week. Save for Chahar and Ruturaj, most of those who tested positive are from the franchise's social media team and other teams who are not related to coaching duties.

Deepak and Ruturaj, along with 11 CSK staff members, will be tested twice by the end of next week when their 14-day isolation period ends. The bowler and batsman need to return with two negative tests before being allowed to train.

IMAGE: CSK Bowling Coach Lakshmipathy Balaji with Batting Coach Michael Hussey: Kind courtesy Chennai Super Kings/Instagram

The return to training will be a much needed boost for CSK who have lost senior batsman Suresh Raina who opted out of the IPL for personal reasons. Harbhajan Singh too has decided not to travel to the UAE.