Harbhajan opts out of IPL due to 'personal reasons': reports

September 04, 2020 13:48 IST

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings' senior spinner Harbhajan Singh. Photograph: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings' senior spinner Harbhajan Singh won't be part of this year's IPL being held in UAE due to personal reasons, it was reported on Friday.

Harbhajan has already the CSK management about his decision of opting out of the T20 league starting on September 19, the report adds.



Chennai Super Kings have already lost senior batsman Suresh Raina, who pulled out of the IPL due to personal reasons.

Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and all other Chennai Super Kings players, except for the COVID-19 afflicted duo of Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad, will start training from Friday evening after clearing a third round of testing for the virus in Dubai.



The results are a major relief to the franchise, which was hit by 13 positive cases last week.