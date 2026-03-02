Pathan Urges Technical Fix for Abhishek Sharma

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan questions Abhishek Sharma’s batting technique after his low score against West Indies, while praising Tilak Varma's crucial cameo in India's T20 World Cup Super 8 win.

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma's rotten run in the T20 World Cup continued when he dismissed cheaply against the West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has expressed concerns over Abhishek Sharma's batting form after the right-handed batter managed just 10 runs off 11 balls against the West Indies in India's Super 8 match in Kolkata on Sunday.

Key Points Irfan Pathan expressed concern over Abhishek Sharma’s form after his 10 off 11 balls against West Indies.

Abhishek had earlier scored a half-century against Zimbabwe in the tournament.

Pathan noted that Tilak enjoys pace and capitalised on it effectively.

Abhishek seemed to have regained form with a half-century against Zimbabwe, but Pathan believes technical adjustments are needed.

'One concern is Abhishek Sharma's form again. After scoring that fifty, it felt like he would continue making runs, but when he went for that shot, his back knee was bent too much, and his body weight was falling backwards. Ideally, more weight should have been on the front foot, as that suits him better. He will need to pay attention to that,' Pathan said on his YouTube channel.

India secured a spot in semi-final of the Men's T20 World Cup for the sixth time after defeating the West Indies in the virtual quarter-final at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

Pathan also lauded the Indian middle-order batter Tilak Varma for his impactful performance in the match.

Varma played a rapid 27-run knock off 15 balls, including five boundaries and a six, helping India chase down the 196-run target with five wickets and four balls to spare.

'Tilak Varma's 27-run innings was also very crucial. When he came in, Roston Chase started bowling in the very next over. At first, it seemed like Tilak was taking his time, but they took 17 runs off Shamar Joseph's next over and completely regained the momentum. Tilak likes pace, and that showed.'