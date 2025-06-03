Is Rohit Leaving Mumbai Indians?

Why was there a clamour for Rohit memorabilia in the Mumbai Indians dressing room?

IMAGE: Mumbai Indian players swarmed Rohit Sharma for signed memorabilia. Photograph and video: Mumbai Indians/X

Rohit Sharma may no longer wear the captain's armband, but his legacy at Mumbai Indians continues to echo through every bat, every autograph, and every heartfelt goodbye.

On Sunday night in Ahmedabad, as MI's IPL 2025 campaign came to an end in Qualifier 2, it wasn't just the scoreline that told the story -- it was the scenes after the match that truly captured the emotion of the moment.

But while the loss ended their title hopes, MI's campaign was far from forgettable -- and neither was the farewell that followed.

In a heartwarming and hilarious video that surfaced post-match, MI players were seen swarming around their former skipper Rohit Sharma, hoping to grab signed memorabilia from the franchise legend.

Rohit, surrounded by eager teammates, was clearly amused -- and a touch overwhelmed -- as he quipped, 'Mere paas bat nahi hai ab. 6 bats le liya yaar sabne. Pura bhara hua tha bag' (I don't have any bats left. Everyone's already taken six! The whole bag was full).'

Even veteran spinner Karn Sharma couldn't resist the urge to ask for a bat, prompting Rohit's now-viral one-liner. The moment not only triggered laughs but also reflected the admiration and affection Rohit still commands in the MI dressing room=.

As the team began to part ways following their exit, another emotional video made its rounds on social media -- this time from the airport. Rohit was seen bidding goodbye to team-mates and support staff, when he shared a particularly touching moment with Arjun Tendulkar who embraced Rohit warmly.