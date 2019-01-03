rediff.com

PIX: Tearful Tendulkar bids Achrekar Sir final goodbye

January 03, 2019 13:40 IST

The Dronacharya awardee was given a guard of honour by young cricketers on way to the crematorium

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar rides in the truck ferrying coach Ramakant Achrekar's body to the crematorium. Photograph: Sahil Salvi/Rediff.com

Renowned cricket coach Ramakant Achrekar, who died due to age-related ailments, was cremated in Mumbai on Thursday with his most famous ward Sachin Tendulkar in attendance for a tearful adieu.

 

Archrekar, the childhood coach of Tendulkar, passed away at 87 on Wednesday at his ShivajiPark residence in Dadar (Central Mumbai).

His body was kept at ShivajiPark, where he coached aspiring cricketers, and then taken to a nearby crematorium.

When the body was taken outside the ground, young boys, who practice there, gave a guard of honour amid chants of 'Amar Rahe'.

Tendulkar, along with Achrekar's other wards like Vinod Kambli, Balwinder Singh Sandhu and Chandrakant Pandit, took part in the procession to the crematorium, where his body was consigned to flames.

IMAGE: Young cricketers give a guard of honour to Ramakant Achrekar at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Photograph: Sahil Salvi/Rediff.com

Earlier, the body of the Dronacharya and Padma Shri award-winning coach was kept at his residence for people to pay their last respects.

Mumbai cricketers such as Atul Ranade, Amol Mazumdar Ramesh Powar, Paras Mhambrey, Ranji coach Vinayak Samant, Nilesh Kulkarni, Vinod Raghvan, were present along with fans.

Former Rajasthan coach Pradeep Sundaram, office-bearers of the Mumbai Cricket Association, veteran cricket administrator Prof Ratnakar Shetty also paid their last respects.

Among politicians, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, MLA and BJP leader Ashish Shelar, Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar also paid tributes to the decorated cricket coach.

