News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PIX: Team India swap nets for safari in Harare

PIX: Team India swap nets for safari in Harare

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 09, 2024 14:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shubman Gill

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI/X

Instead of hitting the nets, the Indian team took a chill wildlife safari in Harare with their families.

 

Team India

The BCCI shared photos on their X account showcasing players and coaching staff, including stand-in head coach VVS Laxman, getting up close with Zimbabwe's incredible wildlife.

This young Indian squad, featuring players like Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, and Dhruv Jurel, got a chance to unwind and experience the beauty of Zimbabwe's nature reserves.

Refreshed and re-energised, the team is surely geared up for the all-important third T20I scheduled for Wednesday.

Team India

Team India

Team India

Team India

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
'Funky' advice: How Dhoni shaped Ashwin's bowling
'Funky' advice: How Dhoni shaped Ashwin's bowling
David Warner bids farewell but...
David Warner bids farewell but...
Kuldeep Meets Yogi
Kuldeep Meets Yogi
UP suspends 4 officials after SIT report on stampede
UP suspends 4 officials after SIT report on stampede
Ola Maps navigating beyond 'western apps'
Ola Maps navigating beyond 'western apps'
Shanaya, Ananya At Radhika-Anant's Haldi Ceremony
Shanaya, Ananya At Radhika-Anant's Haldi Ceremony
Why Abhishek faces sack despite match-winning century
Why Abhishek faces sack despite match-winning century

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Why Abhishek faces sack despite match-winning century

Why Abhishek faces sack despite match-winning century

Young guns to fill void left by Kohli, Rohit, Jadeja

Young guns to fill void left by Kohli, Rohit, Jadeja

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances