PIX: Team India swap nets for safari in Harare

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI/X

Instead of hitting the nets, the Indian team took a chill wildlife safari in Harare with their families.

The BCCI shared photos on their X account showcasing players and coaching staff, including stand-in head coach VVS Laxman, getting up close with Zimbabwe's incredible wildlife.

This young Indian squad, featuring players like Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, and Dhruv Jurel, got a chance to unwind and experience the beauty of Zimbabwe's nature reserves.

Refreshed and re-energised, the team is surely geared up for the all-important third T20I scheduled for Wednesday.