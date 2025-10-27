MP minister slammed for remarks on cricketers' molestation

'...but in a time when we bid for the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, and when we invite investors too, to India, it is shameful to have such a pathetic mentality in the government.'

IMAGE: The untoward incident occurred when two Australian women cricketers went out to a cafe near their hotel on October 23. Photograph: BCCI/X

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday strongly condemned Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya's remarks on the alleged molestation of two Australian women cricketers in Indore, calling it a reflection of a "pathetic mentality in government."

Placing the blame on the victims, Vijayvargiya told media on Sunday that the Australian women cricketers' sudden departure from their hotel without informing authorities was "a mistake from their side too."

'As much as embarrassing the incident of @AusWomenCricket members is, the Madhya Pradesh minister calling them out and saying it's a lesson to be 'more careful' makes it even worse,' Thackeray wrote on X.

'What a shame! Obviously the government will not act on him, but in a time when we bid for the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, and when we invite investors too, to India, it is shameful to have such a pathetic mentality in the government,' the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader added.

Thackeray also questioned the minister's insensitivity towards women's safety.

'Is it a crime for a woman, be it from a cricket team or not, to walk on the streets of our cities? Instead of acting strongly on the many such incidents faced by women every day, the minister saying such nonsense is a disgrace,' he said.

On Sunday, Vijayvargiya said: 'Look, there has been a lapse. But the players suddenly leaving from there without telling anyone -- they didn't even tell their coach -- this is a mistake from their side too. Because there was personal security and police security too, but they left as no one noticed, and this incident happened,' Vijayvargiya.

The incident reportedly occurred on October 23, when two Australian women cricketers left their team hotel in Indore to visit a nearby cafe ahead of their clash against South Africa. It was during this outing that the two players were allegedly "inappropriately touched."

The Australian team's management security complained about the "inappropriate behaviour" faced by the two players, and an FIR was subsequently registered.

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Rajesh Dandotiya on Sunday stated that the suspect in the case, Aqueel Sheikh had been arrested.