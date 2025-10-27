Ranji Trophy: Prithvi Shaw makes history with double ton!

IMAGE: Prithvi Shaw, now turning out for Maharashtra, reminded everyone why he’s still one of India’s most gifted stroke-makers. Photograph: ANI Photo

Out-of-favour India batter Prithvi Shaw reminded everyone of his explosive talent as he slammed a 141-ball double century, his first in the Ranji Trophy, for Maharashtra against Chandigarh on Monday.

The 25-year-old, who switched from Mumbai to Maharashtra this season, turned up the heat on Day 3 in Chandigarh, scripting history with the joint sixth-fastest double ton in Ranji history. His knock, laced with 13 fours, was also his first score of 100 or more in over 20 months.

After falling cheaply for eight in the first innings, Shaw came back with intent, converting his early aggression into a whirlwind double hundred that put Maharashtra firmly on top. His effort came after the side had taken a handy 104-run first-innings lead, turning the match into a one-man show.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri still holds the record for the fastest Ranji double century -- a 123-ball blitz against Baroda in 1985 -- but Shaw’s effort wasn’t far behind in flair or firepower.

The right-hander had shown glimpses of returning form in Maharashtra’s opening clash against Kerala, where he followed a first-innings duck with a solid half-century in the second.

Earlier in the match, Ruturaj Gaikwad continued his rich vein of form, compiling a classy 116 off 163 balls as Maharashtra posted 313 in their first innings.

Openers Arshin Kulkarni (50 off 55) and Saurabh Nawale (66) chipped in with valuable half-centuries.

Coming in at a tricky stage after early dismissals of Shaw (8) and Siddesh Veer (7), Gaikwad stitched a 152-run stand with Nawale for the fifth wicket, steadying the innings before left-arm spinner Raman Bishnoi struck twice in quick succession.

Undeterred, Gaikwad and Vicky Ostwal added crucial runs down the order to push Maharashtra past 300. Gaikwad’s knock included 15 exquisite boundaries.

In response, Chandigarh were bowled out for 209, undone by Ostwal’s six-wicket haul, giving Maharashtra a strong grip on the contest.