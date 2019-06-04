News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PIX: Sri Lanka collapse against Afghanistan in dramatic game

PIX: Sri Lanka collapse against Afghanistan in dramatic game

June 04, 2019 19:12 IST

Mohammad Nabi

IMAGE: Mohammad Nabi of Afghanistan celebrates after taking the wicket of Kusal Mendis. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

Sri Lanka collapsed to 182-8 as Afghanistan grabbed seven wickets in 11 overs to give themselves a chance of a big World Cup upset before rain halted play on Tuesday.

 

Sri Lanka made a promising start but fell apart in the middle order due to the wily spin of Mohammed Nabi and the seam bowling of Mohammad Shahzad.

Scorecard

Afghanistan

IMAGE: Thisara Perera of Sri Lanka is run out as Mohammad Shahzad celebrates. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

After some good work by their openers, Sri Lanka made it to 144-1 before Nabi turned the match on its head with a brilliant spell of spin bowling in the 22nd over by grabbing three wickets in the space of five deliveries.

Afghanistan

IMAGE: Hamid Hassan of Afghanistan celebrates taking the wicket of Dhananjaya de Silva. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Sri Lanka slid steadily to 182-8 before play was paused due to rain.

Kusal Perera

IMAGE: Kusal Janith Perera, left, of Sri Lanka celebrates his half century with team mate Lahiru Thirimanna. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

Wicketkeeper-batsman Kusal Perera top-scored with 78 runs off 81 balls which included eight boundaries. But he ran out of partners at the other end and eventually holed out in desperation.

Both the teams have lost their opening games at the World Cup and a loss for Sri Lanka against minnows Afghanistan would put the 1996 world champions in danger of being knocked out of the tournament.

Source:
© Copyright 2019 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
