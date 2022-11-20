PIX: Showstopper Suryakumar's sensational century!

Images frome the second T20 International between New Zealand and India in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.



IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav celebrates scoring a century during the second T20 International against New Zealand at Bay Oval on Sunday. Photograph: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Suryakumar Yadav produced another T20 batting masterclass on way to a sensational 111 not out off 51 balls, firing India to a huge 191/6 in the second T20 International against New Zealand.

Suryakumar toyed with the bowlers to lift India to a challenging total after New Zealand elected to bowl. Rain stopped play at the Bay Oval for 26 minutes but no overs were lost.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav plays the ramp shot. Photograph: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

While Suryakumar was once again in a league of his own, other batters who showed intent but could not go on were opener Ishan Kishan (36 off 31) and number four Shreyas Iyer (13 of 9).



The experiment to open with Rishabh Pant did not work as he fell after a sluggish six off 13 balls.



India's Powerplay approach was in focus before the game but not much was delivered on that front, with the team managing just 42/1 in six overs.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav plays the scoop shot for a boundary. Photograph: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Suryakumar came at number three in Virat Kohli's absence and smashed boundaries and sixes at will, his last 64 runs coming off just 18 balls.



It might not look simple to the naked eye but in his own words, Suryakumar kept it "simple" and executed his amazing range of strokes as per the field placements.



If the spinners pitched it full on off stump, he was happy to play the inside out shot over the covers and when the faster bowlers targeted his stumps on good length, he played his trademark pick up shot over fine leg for a bunch of sixes. In all, Suryakumar smashed 11 fours and seven sixes.

IMAGE: Tim Southee, centre, registered his second T20 International hat-trick as he picked up the wickets of Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda and Washington Sundar off successive deliveries in the final over. Photograph: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

He brought up his second T20I century off 49 balls with an aerial drive that went wide of sweeper cover.



Surya went berserk in the penultimate over bowled by Lockie Ferguson, hammering four boundaries and a phenomenal six over deep point. The fast bowler had clearly run out of ideas with Suryakumar on song.



The last five overs yielded 72 runs. Tim Southee bowled a brilliant 20th over and stemmed the free flow of runs by taking a hat-trick. He dismissed Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda and Washington Sundar off successive deliveries as Suryakumar was denied the strike for the final over.