5 years later...Pujara finally gets his Arjuna award

IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara gets the Arjuna award from Sports Minister Anurag Thakur in New Delhi on Saturday. Photograph: Cheteshwar Pujara/Twitter

Cheteshwar Pujara was presented with the prestigious Arjuna award five years after he was recommended for the honour.

Pujara could not attend the awards ceremony back in 2017 due to his cricketing commitments. On Saturday, he finally got his hands on the trophy at a handover ceremony in New Delhi.



"Thankful to @IndiaSports @BCCI and @ianuragthakur to organise and handover the Arjuna Award belatedly, which I could not collect the year it was awarded to me due to my cricket commitments. Honoured and grateful," he tweeted after getting the award from Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.



Pujara, who plays domestic cricket for Saurashtra, is in New Delhi for the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day tournament.



He will be a part of India 'A' squad that will tour Bangladesh ahead of the two-Test series next month.



A veteran of 96 Tests, Pujara had made a comeback to India's Test team following a good showing with the bat for Sussex in county cricket.