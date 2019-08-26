News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PIX: Shoaib-Sania host newly wed Ali-Arzoo

PIX: Shoaib-Sania host newly wed Ali-Arzoo

August 26, 2019 18:54 IST

Sania Mirza

IMAGE: Hassan Ali and his wife Samia Arzoo with Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza. Photograph: Hassan Ali/Twitter

The newly-married Pakistani cricketer Hassan Ali and his Indian wife Samia Arzoo are enjoying their post-wedding festivities.

The couple were given a celebratory dinner by sports celebrity couple Shoaib Malik and his tennis player wife Sania Mirza.

 

The former Test and ODI cricketer turned to Instagram to share a glimpse of the dinner he and the tennis sensation wife hosted at their house in Dubai for the newlyweds over the weekend.

Sania Mirza

Pakistani speedster Hassan tweeted to express his gratitude for the dinner: “Thanks for such a delicious dinner Shoaib bhai and Sania bhabi. See you soon again.#firstweddingdawat.”

Ali and Dubai-based flight engineer Samiya Arzoo tied the knot at a glitzy function held in Dubai on August 20.

Malik and Sania got married in April 2010 and have a 10-month baby boy Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Rediff Sports Desk
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

PIX: Pakistani cricketer Ali marries Indian girl Arzoo

PIX: Pakistani cricketer Ali marries Indian girl Arzoo

Bollywood, Tollywood stars congratulate Sindhu

Bollywood, Tollywood stars congratulate Sindhu

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use

close

<<

More from rediff

>
   