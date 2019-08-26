PIX: Shoaib-Sania host newly wed Ali-Arzoo

August 26, 2019 18:54 IST

IMAGE: Hassan Ali and his wife Samia Arzoo with Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza. Photograph: Hassan Ali/Twitter

The newly-married Pakistani cricketer Hassan Ali and his Indian wife Samia Arzoo are enjoying their post-wedding festivities.

The couple were given a celebratory dinner by sports celebrity couple Shoaib Malik and his tennis player wife Sania Mirza.

The former Test and ODI cricketer turned to Instagram to share a glimpse of the dinner he and the tennis sensation wife hosted at their house in Dubai for the newlyweds over the weekend.

Pakistani speedster Hassan tweeted to express his gratitude for the dinner: “Thanks for such a delicious dinner Shoaib bhai and Sania bhabi. See you soon again.#firstweddingdawat.”

Ali and Dubai-based flight engineer Samiya Arzoo tied the knot at a glitzy function held in Dubai on August 20.

Malik and Sania got married in April 2010 and have a 10-month baby boy Izhaan Mirza Malik.