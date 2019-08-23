News
PIX: Pakistani cricketer Ali marries Indian girl Arzoo

PIX: Pakistani cricketer Ali marries Indian girl Arzoo

August 23, 2019 15:03 IST

Hasan Ali

IMAGE: Keep us in your prayer, wrote Hasan Ali. Photograph: Hasan Ali/Twitter

Pakistani pace bowler Hasan Ali has recently has tied the knot with Indian national Shamiya Arzoo.

Ali's bride, Samia holds a degree in Aeronautics from an Indian university and is a flight engineer with Emirates airlines. She is based in Dubai while her family members are settled in New Delhi.

 

The ceremony took place in Dubai. Only a handful of people were made a part of the holy matrimony, with only one cricketer, Shadab Khan attending it.

Hasan Ali tweeted, “Thanks to everyone for your wishes on this auspicious occasion which is very close to my heart. May Allah bless all the people who have shown love and support to us. Keep us in your prayers.”

Hasan Ali

 

Shadab Khan also took to Twitter to wish his friend and wrote, “Mere yaar @RealHa55an ki shaadi. Meri dua hai ke tum aur bhabi hamesha khush raho. Have a great married life my brother.”

Rediff Sports Desk
