PIX: Shami back in blue after 436 days!

IMAGE: Indian seamer Mohammed Shami returned to international cricket in the 3rd T20I against England in Rajkot on Tuesday, January 28. Photograph: BCCI

Mohammed Shami was unleashed on England in the 3rd T20I against England in Rajkot on Tuesday.

And Shami, returning to the Indian set-up after 436 days, started in his trademark style.

His seam position was spot on and it seemed like he was never away, with his line, length, control and pace impeccable.

Bowling the first ball to Phil Salt, he started with a good length delivery that shaped away. Salt has a go at it but plays and misses.

Although his second ball was thumped for a four, Shami kept it tight for the remainder of the over. He mixed his lines and lengths and eventually conceded six runs in his opening over.

In the 2nd over of his opening spell he started with one that shaped away, beating Jos Buttler's outside edge. He nearly had the batter out next ball as he chipped the full ball over mid-off.

He eventually gave 9 runs in the over.

He returned for his 2nd spell in the 19th over, starting with a slower on to Adil Rashid who steered it for a four.

A short ball later, he bowled a beamer and the high full toss was rightly called a no ball but kept it tight as 11 came off his final over.

He finished with figures of none for 25 off 3 overs, not a bad outing considering the conditions were helpful to batters.

He left fans impressed...