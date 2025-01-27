HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'Virat's presence raises the profile of Ranji match'

'Virat's presence raises the profile of Ranji match'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 27, 2025 21:06 IST

x

Security beefed up for Kohli's Ranji comeback

Virat Kohli has been included in the Delhi Ranji Trophy game against Jammy and Kashmir in New Delhi on Thursday, Jan 30

IMAGE: Virat Kohli has been included in the Delhi Ranji Trophy game against Jammy and Kashmir in New Delhi on Thursday, Jan 30. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli is expected to train with the Delhi Ranji Trophy squad from Tuesday ahead of his first domestic red-ball match since 2012 and the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) prepares to ensure that all arrangements are in place for the maestro's highly-anticipated homecoming.

Kohli was on Monday officially named in the Delhi squad, led by Ayush Badoni, for their final group match against Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium starting Thursday, January 30.

 

This will be Kohli's first Ranji match since he played against Uttar Pradesh at Ghaziabad's Mohan Nagar in 2012.

At that time, Kohli was a rising star in Indian cricket, and now, he is a legend in his own right, a former India captain, and the owner of 80 international centuries.

"Obviously, it is a great experience for our junior players as they will get to share the dressing room with Virat. If you look at our team, only Navdeep Saini has played alongside Virat in the IPL and for India. In fact, none of the players in the team have played with Virat in the Ranji Trophy. They can learn a lot by watching him," DDCA secretary Ashok Sharma told PTI.

Asked about the arrangements for the game, Sharma said, "We know Virat's presence raises the profile of the match. Normally, we have 10 to 12 private security personnel for a regular Ranji match, but we will definitely increase security so that Virat can train without any disturbance.

"We have also informed the Delhi Police about the match."

While Ranji matches are free for spectators, they usually open one stand, but for this match, DDCA will open three stands at the Ambedkar Stadium End.

"Gate Nos. 7, 15, and 16 will be open to the public. We will arrange for drinking water, and the toilets will be clean and hygienic. Come and enjoy the match. Of course, there will be security checks before allowing the public to enter," Sharma said.

No live telecast or streaming as of now

While Kohli's presence makes the Delhi versus Railways match the most high-profile domestic game in recent past, there is some bad news for fans as there is currently no provision for broadcasting the marquee clash.

"We don't know if BCCI will make any last minute arrangements since Kohli is playing but we haven't been intimated anything about broadcast of this game. Normally all big centres get one live game allotted (TV or streaming).

We had a game against Tamil Nadu which was aired live. The roster for broadcast is set months in advance," a DDCA official in the know of things told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The decision to live telecast Mumbai vs J&K game was taken much earlier and it was coincidental that India captain Rohit Sharma and rising star Yashasvi Jaiswal were part of the game.

"In the next round, the main match that will be televised as well as live-streamed is Karnataka versus Haryana at Chinnaswamy. Two more matches will be streamed. One of those is Bengal vs Punjab at Eden Gardens. There is a streaming of a third match but as of now it doesn't involve Delhi," a BCCI official informed.

Even if the BCCI decides to make arrangements for live streaming in the next 48 hours, it will be a logistical challenge, requiring a multi-camera setup and the delegation of a crew.

Squad: Ayush Badoni (captain), Virat Kohli, Pranav Rajvanshi (wk), Sanat Sangwan, Arpit Rana, Mayank Gusain, Shivam Sharma, Sumit Mathur, Vansh Bedi (wk), Money Grewal, Harsh Tyagi, Siddhant Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Yash Dhull, Gagan Vats, Jonty Sidhu, Himmat Singh, Vaibhav Kandpal, Rahul Gehlot, Jitesh Singh.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

New Indian batting coach has plans for Kohli, Rohit
New Indian batting coach has plans for Kohli, Rohit
Shami's workload in focus ahead of Champions Trophy
Shami's workload in focus ahead of Champions Trophy
Does the National Games hold relevance?
Does the National Games hold relevance?
Unperturbed PCB open box office for Champions Trophy
Unperturbed PCB open box office for Champions Trophy
'Dedicate my award to every football fan in India'
'Dedicate my award to every football fan in India'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Urgent: Indian Govt Warns Chrome Users Of Major Risk

webstory image 2

Top 10 Stunning Indian Wedding Venues

webstory image 3

5 Wickedly-Fudgy Chocolate Cake Recipes

VIDEOS

Raveena and Rasha spotted at Mumbai airport0:50

Raveena and Rasha spotted at Mumbai airport

Maha Kumbh: Amit Shah, Yogi take holy dip in Triveni Sangam6:15

Maha Kumbh: Amit Shah, Yogi take holy dip in Triveni Sangam

Israeli forces kill 11 in Lebanon as thousands attempt to return home3:11

Israeli forces kill 11 in Lebanon as thousands attempt to...

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD