Virat's stunning decision ahead of Ranji tie...

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
January 28, 2025 19:46 IST

Virat Kohli dons the Delhi Ranji Trophy

IMAGE: Virat Kohli dons the Delhi Ranji Trophy uniform ahead of their match against Railways on Thursday, January 30. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mufaddal Vohra/X

Just like Rishabh Pant did in the last game against Saurashtra, batting maestro Virat Kohli has politely declined to captain Delhi in their last Ranji Trophy home game against Railways on Thursday, January 30.

"Virat was asked if he would like to captain but he has also said that he would like Ayush to continue leading the side," a DDCA official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

 

Meanwhile, the BCCI and domestic broadcasters JioCinema have decided to live-stream the match, given the immense fan interest sparked by Kohli's presence.

The general norm is BCCI has one premier match which is aired both on TV and streaming app and for this round it is Karnataka versus Haryana as the star attraction of that game is KL Rahul.

The other two games that were supposed to be only live streamed were Punjab vs Bengal at the Eden Gardens and Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir in Baroda.

The roster was decided well in advance and had this match not involved Kohli, there was no chance of any deviation from the original plan.

But there was a furore in social media about the most high profile match being ignored by the broadcasters.

"A decision has been taken and JioCinema will live stream the game. So all the Virat Kohli fans who are not in Delhi, need not worry. They can watch their favourite player live," a BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
Share:

