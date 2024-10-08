News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » PIX: Saud Shakeel, Naseem lead Pakistan's charge

PIX: Saud Shakeel, Naseem lead Pakistan's charge

October 08, 2024 13:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Saud Shakeel

IMAGE: Pakistan's Saud Shakeel in action as he runs between the wickets as England's Chris Woakes looks on Pakistan's Saud Shakeel in action as he runs between the wickets as England's Chris Woakes looks on. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Saud Shakeel stayed on course to be the third Pakistan batter to smash a hundred in the opening Test against England as the hosts reached 397 for six at lunch on the second day of the contest on Tuesday.

 

Naseem Shah excelled in the nightwatchman's role as he smashed a career-best 33, collaborating in a 64-run partnership with Saud, who was batting on 67 at the break.

Salman Agha was yet to open his account at the other end on a batter's paradise at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

England were made to toil with little reward on Monday and it was more of the same when play resumed as Naseem, a key cog in Pakistan's new-ball attack, proved he could contribute with the bat as well.

Naseem Shah

IMAGE: Pakistan's Naseem Shah in action. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Naseem smacked three sixes, denying England a breakthrough in the first hour, despite suffering hits to the helmet and his bowling hand.

His 82-ball defiance finally came to an end when he tickled Brydon Carse to Harry Brook at leg slip, giving the debutant seamer his maiden Test wicket.

Next man in Mohammad Rizwan fell for a 12-ball duck, stepping out against Jack Leach and spooning the ball to Chris Woakes at mid-off.

England players

IMAGE: England's Brydon Carse celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Naseem Shah, caught by Jack Leach. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Saud has looked in control hitting eight fours in his fine knock.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
T20 WC: Batters need to fire as India eye big win
T20 WC: Batters need to fire as India eye big win
Preity Zinta Finally Wins A T20 Cup!
Preity Zinta Finally Wins A T20 Cup!
Axar Patel To Be A Dad Soon
Axar Patel To Be A Dad Soon
Top 8 housing mkts see 5% dip in sales in Q2
Top 8 housing mkts see 5% dip in sales in Q2
JK polls: Mehbooba Mufti's daughter concedes defeat
JK polls: Mehbooba Mufti's daughter concedes defeat
Why Are These Sadhus Protesting?
Why Are These Sadhus Protesting?
Leads show NC-Cong likely to form government in J-K
Leads show NC-Cong likely to form government in J-K

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

Whom Sarfaraz Dedicated His 200 To...

Whom Sarfaraz Dedicated His 200 To...

Suryakumar's boys look to seal series in New Delhi

Suryakumar's boys look to seal series in New Delhi

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances