Preity Zinta Finally Wins A T20 Cup!

IMAGE: Preity Zinta's Caribbean dream comes true. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

Preity Zinta, co-owner of the Punjab Kings IPL franchise and the Saint Lucia Kings CPL team, was ecstatic as her team finally won their first-ever Caribbean Premier League championship.

After years of near misses and consistent playoff appearances, the Saint Lucia Kings' journey culminated in a six wicket victory over the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the 2024 final.

Under the guidance of T20 World Cup-winning captain Daren Sammy as head coach, the Saint Lucia Kings showcased exceptional teamwork and determination throughout the tournament.

The team's impressive performance was a testament to the unwavering support of their fans and the strategic leadership of Sammy and Captain Faf du Plessis.

'Wow! CPL CHAMPIONS! This is an incredible achievement for our team and a dream come true for me,' exclaimed Preity.

'I'm so proud of the way our players performed throughout the tournament. A special thanks to Daren Sammy and Faf du Plessis for their exceptional leadership and belief in our team. This victory is for the people of Saint Lucia and all our fans who have supported us through thick and thin.'