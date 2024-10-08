Axar Patel To Be A Dad Soon

Axar and Meha Patel are expecting their first child.

The couple, who married in January 2023, shared the news on social media with a video from the baby shower with a caption, 'A great joy is coming', along with heart emojis.

Axar -- who will likely travel to Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Test series -- had hinted at the pregnancy during his appearance on Kapil Sharma's show.

'I don't always get to meet Axar; this is our second time. When he first came, he was single, and now he's married. So, what can we expect when we meet for the third time? Perhaps a little one will join us?' Kapil asked.

Fans were quick to pick up on the hint, flooding the comments section with congratulatory messages and references to Kapil's prediction.