Samson blitz in vain as SA down India in 1st ODI

IMAGE: India's Sanju Samson scored 86 off 63 balls but in vain as India fell short by nine runs in the opening ODI in Lucknow. Photograph: BCCI

South Africa survived Sanju Samson's late onslaught to beat a depleted India by nine runs in the rain-affected opening one-day international in Lucknow on Thursday.

Chasing 250 for victory in the 40-overs-a-side contest, India needed 30 runs from the final over from left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, who began with a wide.

Samson, who made 86 not out off 63 balls, went on to smash three fours and a six but India could only muster 20 runs and South Africa took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

India, who finished on 240-8, are missing key white-ball players who are in Australia for the Twenty20 World Cup.

IMAGE: Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller put on a 100-run stand as they rallied the Proteas. Photograph: BCCI

Earlier, Heinrich Klaasen's 74 not out and David Miller's unbeaten 75 helped South Africa overcome a sluggish start and post 249-4 after rain had reduced the match to a 40-overs-a-side affair.

Put into bat, openers Janneman Malan (22) and Quinton de Kock (48) were restricted by India's disciplined pace attack.

IMAGE: Ravi Bishnoi celebrates the wicket of Quinton de Kock. Photograph: BCCI

Shardul Thakur sent back Malaan and, in his next over, dismissed Temba Bavuma for eight, the South Africa captain's fourth consecutive single-digit score on the tour.

Klaasen (74) and Miller (75) combined in an unbroken fifth-wicket partnership of 139 aided by three dropped catches in the final overs.

IMAGE: Ruturaj Gaikwad is stumped by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock off the bowling of Tabraiz Shamsi. Photograph: BCCI

India struggled early in their chase, losing skipper Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill inside six overs to slump to 8-2.

Shreyas Iyer counter-attacked with a 37-ball 50 before Lungi Ngidi bounced him out.

Thakur made a breezy 33 but India's hopes were pinned on Samson, who tried his best but could not get his team over the line.

He did not face a single ball in the penultimate over which proved crucial for his team.

The second one-dayer is in Ranchi on Sunday.