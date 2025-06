IMAGE: Former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara hands the Test cap to Sai Sudharsan on Friday, June 20. Photograph: X

Sai Sudharsan will make his Test debut against England in the opening Test of the five-match series, starting on Friday, June 20, at Headingley in Leeds.

He will bat at No 3.

The 317th man to play for India in Test cricket, Sudharsan was handed his Test cap by former India No 3 bat Cheteshwar Pujara, almost a poetic, passing on the baton moment.

IMAGE: Sai Sudharsan proudly shows off his Test cap. Photograph: BCCI/X

The southpaw, who finished as the top run-scorer in IPL 2025 with 759 runs, has been roped in given his strong batting technique.