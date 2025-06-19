Rahul doffs his hat to Nair's perseverance

'To have that drive to make a comeback to the Indian team despite all the hardships is commendable.'

IMAGE: KL Rahul (199) and Karun Nair (303) had put on 161-run stand against England in 2016, and the duo would want to once again come good on the England tour, starting June 20. Photograph: BCCI/X

Senior batter K L Rahul is excited about Karun Nair's return to India's Test fold in the five-match series against England starting in Headingley, Leeds, on Friday.

He believes that his childhood teammate has displayed commendable resolve while dealing with the hardships of being left out in the past.

Nair and Rahul, both 33, have played age-group cricket together since their childhood and are close friends. While Rahul has been a part of the Indian set-up, Nair endured a prolonged eight-year snub despite a good Test beginning, including a triple hundred against England.

"We started playing cricket as 11-year-old boys together and we have been on this journey ever since. Both of us have had our ups and downs. He got his opportunity, scored a triple hundred, faced a bit of tough time after that for a lot of reasons," Rahul told IPL side Delhi Capitals' media team after the season that concluded earlier this month.

"But what has stood out is the way he has performed in the last 2-3 years," he added referring to Nair's stellar run for Karnataka in the domestic circuit.

Rahul said Nair relied on going "back to basics" during his time away from international cricket.

"We have spoken about his time in the UK and him having played County cricket, and the difficulties and the challenges that he faced.

"To have that drive to make a comeback to the Indian team despite all the hardships is commendable. I hope both of us can play for a very long time for the Indian team," he said.

Rahul, who had a stellar IPL season with the bat, backed Nair to do well in his comeback series.

Talking about his own preparations for the series, the right-handed batter said he began right after the IPL.

"I spoke to my coach as well to get prepared for this assignment. It's always a challenge coming to England as they are a pretty good side, especially when they play at home. It's going to be a challenge for all of us as we are a comparatively young team," he said.



Rahul reiterated that the dressing room would miss Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, both of whom retired from Tests last month.

"Virat and Rohit have been the pillars of Indian cricket for the last decade or so, and not having them around will be a huge miss. In my whole career so far, I have never walked into a team where there is no Virat or Rohit," he said.

"The 50-odd Test matches that I have played, either Virat or Rohit or both of them have been there. To walk into that dressing room feels a bit strange. But of course, you have to respect their decision.

"They have given absolutely everything for the country and they will remain legends of Indian cricket. But it's time for the rest of us to step up," he concluded.