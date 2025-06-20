When Bumrah Slammed Broad For 29 Runs

Sachin Tendulkar has scored the most runs by an Indian in England.

As India take on England in the first Test at Leeds, interesting glimpses from past duels in Blighty...

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah hits a six off Stuart Broad while scoring 29 as 35 runs were conceded in the over on Day 2 of the fifth Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham, July 2, 2022. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

*Most runs conceded in an over -- Stuart Broad: 35 runs at Birmingham 2022, batter: Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah hit Broad for two sixes, four fours and a single, while Broad bowled five wides and a no-ball to concede 35 runs in the over.

*Only twice have India played an opening Test In England at Leeds -- 1952 and 1967. India lost both Tests.

*The 1986 series was the first and only time that India won the first two Tests in England. The first Test at Lord's, India won by 5 wickets. The second Test at Leeds, India won by 279 runs.

IMAGE: The team that won the 1971 series in England: (sitting from left) Syed Kirmani, G R Vishwanath, Dilip Sardesai, Abbas Ali Baig, Ajit Wadekar, Srinivas Venkataraghavan, Farokh Engineer, Sunil Gavaskar, Eknath Solkar, (standing), Ram Prakash Mehra (official), E A S Prasanna, D Govindraj, Bishan Singh Bedi, B S Chandrashekhar, Ashok Mankad, P Krishnamurthy, Kenia Jayantilal, Syed Abid Ali, Colonel Hemu Adhikari (manager). Photograph: Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

*India played their first ever Test, a one-off against England at Lord's in 1932, under Colonel C K Nayudu's captaincy. The Indians suffered a 158 run defeat in the four-day match.

*India tasted their first success in England in 1971 -- 39 years after their Test debut. Under Ajit Wadekar's leadership, India drew the first two matches of the three Test series and won the last match at the Oval to win the series 1-0.

*After 1971, India lost three consecutive series in England, before Kapil Dev led the team to a 2-0 win in a three Test series in 1986.

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar has the most runs by an Indian in England. Photograph: Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

*Sachin Tendulkar is the top run-getter for India in England with 1,575 runs in 17 Tests, hitting four centuries and eight fifties.

*India last won a series in England in 2007, under Rahul Dravid's captaincy.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli holds the record for most wins by an Indian captain in England. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

*Virat Kohli is the only Indian to win 3 Tests as captain in England. In 9 matches, he won 3, lost 5 and drew 1.

*James Anderson scored 81 batting at No 11 at Nottingham 2014. It is the highest score for an England No. 11 batter.

IMAGE: Murali Vijay on the way to his hundred. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

*No England batter has yet scored a 100 on debut in a home Test against India -- the highest score is 85 by Jos Buttler, at Southampton in 2014.

*Ben Stokes scored 3 consecutive ducks in his first 3 innings against India in 2014 -- 0 at Nottingham and a pair -- 0 and 0 at Lord's.

*Ravindra Jadeja conceded 258 runs (4/79 and 3/179) in The Oval Test in 2018. It's the most runs conceded in a match by an Indian bowler against England.

*India scored (457 and 391/9d) total 848, the most runs in a Test against England in England, at Trent Bridge in Nottingham in 2014. In the first innings Murali Vijay top scored with 146; Stuart Binny was the highest run-scorer with 78 in the second innings.