Three England-bound Pak cricketers COVID-19 positive

Last updated on: June 22, 2020 22:45 IST

IMAGE: Pakistan's leg-spinner Shadab Khan. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Pakistan cricketers Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf and rookie Haider Ali on Monday tested positive for COVID-19, raising fresh questions over players' safety ahead of the team's departure to England.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed three players -- Haider Ali, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan -- have tested positive for Covid-19," said the PCB in a statement.

"The players had shown no symptoms until they were tested in Rawalpindi on Sunday ahead of the Pakistan men's national cricket team's tour to England.

"The PCB medical panel is in contact with the three who have been advised to immediately go into self-isolation," the statement further read.

Leg-spinner Shadab is the only established member of the team out of the three. Rauf has played only two T20 Internationals while highly-rated batsman Ali had received his maiden call-up for the England tour comprising three Tests and as many T20s.

All the squad members are being tested for coronavirus ahead of the team's departure on June 28.

"Imad Wasim and Usman Shinwari, also screened in Rawalpindi, have tested negative and, as such, will travel to Lahore on 24 June.

"The other players and team officials, barring Cliffe Deacon, Shoaib Malik and Waqar Younis, underwent tests at their respective centres in Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar on Monday.

"Their results are expected at some stage on Tuesday, which will also be announced by the PCB through its usual channels. Until then, the PCB will not make any further comment," the PCB added.

Besides a 29-member squad, the PCB has also named four reserves for the England tour -- Bilal Asif, Imran Butt, Musa Khan and Mohammad Nawaz.

Also, on Monday, PCB doctor Sohail Saleem said that the England tour in the midst of the pandemic is a "big risk" but a necessary one.

Dr. Sohail Saleem, is the Pakistan Cricket Board's director of medicine and sports sciences.

"During this pandemic it is a big risk but this tour is also necessary if cricket is to resume now. The tour is also important as it will also help the country get through the COVID-19 crisis," Saleem said.

Earlier this month, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi had tested positive for the deadly virus. Former Pakistan opener Taufeeq Umar was also tested positive for the virus but he has recovered.

Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza had tested COVID-19 positive last week alongside Nazmul Islam and Nafees Iqbal.

The West Indies tour of England beginning next month marks the resumption of international cricket, followed by the Pakistan series. Both series will be played in a bio-secure environment.