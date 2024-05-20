Klaasen Scoops A Brilliant Catch!

SRH climbed to second spot in the points table, with a four wicket win against Punjab Kings at Hyderabad on Sunday, May 19, 2024.

Three fine catches taken during the match:

Heinrich Klaasen

Punjab batters were scoring at a brisk pace, especially opener Prabhsimran Singh.

Prabhsimran got to his 50 off just 34 balls and kept pelting the bowlers for big runs.

Leggiie Vijayakanth Viyaskanth was smashed around the park but took out the Punjab opener after a superb take by wicket-keeper Heinrich Klaasen.

Prabhsimran was followed by Viyaskanth as he kept in the crease before the ball was bowled. The bowler bowled a quicker one and the batter tried to hack it, the ball only hit the pad and lobbed up, grazing his glove on the way before Klaasen dived forward to complete the catch in front of the stumps.

Sanvir Singh

T Natarajan struck for his second wicket at the back end of the Punjab innings.

This time a superb take by Sanvir Singh saw the back of the big hitting Ashutosh Sharma.

A slower ball from Natarajan which Ashutosh miscued as he went for the big shot. The ball went over extra cover. Sanvir ran back, reverse cupped and took the catch over his head, falling to the ground on grabbing the catch but holding onto the ball firmly.

Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh first took out Travis Head, cleaning him up for a golden duck before he came into play again.

Just when Rahul Tripathi and Abhishek Sharma were going hammer and tongs, Harshal Patel broke the stand.

Harshal's slower one got Tripathi who looked to loft the ball, only to miscues it straight up. Arshdeep took the catch over his head, a little off balance at mid off.

