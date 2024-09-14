News
PIX: Livingstone earns England stunning win over Australia

PIX: Livingstone earns England stunning win over Australia

September 14, 2024 02:48 IST
Images from the second T20 International between England and Australia, at Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground, Cardiff, Wales, on Friday.

England's Liam Livingstone hits a six during his 87 off 47 balls in the second T20I against Australia, at Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground, Cardiff, Wales, on Friday.

IMAGE: England's Liam Livingstone hits a six during his 87 off 47 balls in the second T20I against Australia, at Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground, Cardiff, Wales, on Friday. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Liam Livingstone smashed a magnificent 87 off 47 balls as England beat Australia by three wickets to level the three-match T20 series 1-1 at Cardiff's Sophia Gardens on Friday.

His second half century in his 50th T20 match for England set the crowd rocking and came after Australia, with Jake Fraser-McGurk hitting his first international 50, had set the hosts a target of 194.

 

Captain Phil Salt hit three successive sixes in the third over before Sean Abbott pegged England back with two quick wickets in the fourth, Fraser-McGurk catching Will Jacks for 12 before Jordan Cox was bowled for a second ball duck.

Salt went for 39 off 23 balls, caught by Abbott, but the experienced Livingstone's tremendous partnership with Jacob Bethell (44 from 24) steadied the hosts and set them on the path to victory.

Livingstone took England to the brink with a six and a four but was then caught by Matt Short with one run required, leaving Adil Rashid to close the game out with a single and six balls remaining.

The victory cancelled out Wednesday's opening 28 run defeat in Southampton and set up a final decider at Old Trafford, Manchester, on Sunday.

Duleep Trophy: Fluent Agarwal makes merry in Anantapur
What's Next for Piyush Chawla?
I enjoy my battles with Virat Kohli: Starc
Sable ninth in Diamond League 3000m steeplechase
Ex-envoy reveals red bag mystery on IC-814 in new book
Govt removes minimum export price on onion
Meet the first Indian origin player in MLB!
Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

