Lara, Murali, Sanga Battle It Out!

It turned out to be an action-packed day at the IPL 2023 Auction in Kochi on Friday.

The England cricketers laughed their way to the bank as their star players were bought for hefty amounts.

Sam Curran became the costliest player in IPL history after he was sold to the Punjab Kings for Rs 18.50 crore (Rs 185 million), while his Test Captain Ben Stokes was bought by Chennai Super Kings for 16.25 crore (Rs 162.5 million).

Australia's Cameron Green was picked up by Mumbai Indians for a massive Rs 17.50 crore (Rs 175 million) and Nicholas Pooran went to the Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 16 crore (Rs 160 million).

The auction room was the centre of all attention with legends Brian Lara and Muttiah Muralitharan plotting the course for Sunrisers Hyderabad, while Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara led the way for Rajasthan Royals.

A look at the action from inside the auction room at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Kochi on Friday:

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad Head Coach Brian Lara, centre, with SRH Bowling Coach and Mentor Muttiah Muralitharan and Fielding Coach and Scout Hemang Badani. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals' Director of Cricket and Head Coach Kumar Sangakkara. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giants Mentor Gautam Gambhir with Lara. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals Assistant Coach Ajit Agarkar, Head of Talent Search Saba Karim and Assistant Coach Pravin Amre. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir gets a hug from Kolkata Knight Riders Co-Owner Jay Mehta.

Gambhir captained KKR for six seasons, from 2011 to 2017. Photograph: BCCI