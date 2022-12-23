News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Lara, Murali, Sanga Battle It Out!

Lara, Murali, Sanga Battle It Out!

By Rediff Cricket
December 23, 2022 17:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

It turned out to be an action-packed day at the IPL 2023 Auction in Kochi on Friday.

The England cricketers laughed their way to the bank as their star players were bought for hefty amounts.

Sam Curran became the costliest player in IPL history after he was sold to the Punjab Kings for Rs 18.50 crore (Rs 185 million), while his Test Captain Ben Stokes was bought by Chennai Super Kings for 16.25 crore (Rs 162.5 million).

Australia's Cameron Green was picked up by Mumbai Indians for a massive Rs 17.50 crore (Rs 175 million) and Nicholas Pooran went to the Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 16 crore (Rs 160 million).

The auction room was the centre of all attention with legends Brian Lara and Muttiah Muralitharan plotting the course for Sunrisers Hyderabad, while Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara led the way for Rajasthan Royals.

A look at the action from inside the auction room at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Kochi on Friday:

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad Head Coach Brian Lara, centre, with SRH Bowling Coach and Mentor Muttiah Muralitharan and Fielding Coach and Scout Hemang Badani. Photograph: BCCI

 

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals' Director of Cricket and Head Coach Kumar Sangakkara. Photograph: BCCI

 

IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giants Mentor Gautam Gambhir with Lara. Photograph: BCCI

 

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals Assistant Coach Ajit Agarkar, Head of Talent Search Saba Karim and Assistant Coach Pravin Amre. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir gets a hug from Kolkata Knight Riders Co-Owner Jay Mehta.
Gambhir captained KKR for six seasons, from 2011 to 2017. Photograph: BCCI

 

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders Head Coach Chandrakant Patil, left, with Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan, centre, and KKR CEO Venky Mysore. Photograph: BCCI
 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Hardik likely to lead India in Sri Lanka T20 series
Hardik likely to lead India in Sri Lanka T20 series
Unadkat ends 12-year wait for maiden Test wicket!
Unadkat ends 12-year wait for maiden Test wicket!
Dropping Kuldeep is unbelievable: Gavaskar
Dropping Kuldeep is unbelievable: Gavaskar
PHOTOS: Pant, Shreyas put India in command on Day 2
PHOTOS: Pant, Shreyas put India in command on Day 2
16 Army personnel killed in road accident in Sikkim
16 Army personnel killed in road accident in Sikkim
India unlikely to witness Covid spike: Virologist
India unlikely to witness Covid spike: Virologist
Amit Shah Wants ITBP To Monitor PLA In Arunachal
Amit Shah Wants ITBP To Monitor PLA In Arunachal

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

Guess How Much IPL Brand Value Is!

Guess How Much IPL Brand Value Is!

Imposters posing as Sachin, Dhoni apply for BCCI job

Imposters posing as Sachin, Dhoni apply for BCCI job

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances