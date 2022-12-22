Unadkat creates rare Test record!

IMAGE: Jaydev Unadkat, 2nd left, and Mohammed Siraj choose the new ball ahead of the start of the second Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI/Instagram

Pacer Jaydev Unadkat registered a rare Indian record when he became the first cricketer from the country to miss the most number of Test matches in the history of the game.

Unadkat, who made his debut in 2010, is playing only the second match of his career as he was included for the second Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka, starting on Thursday.

He replaced wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who was benched despite picking up match-winning figures of 8/113 in India's 188-run win in the opening Test in Chattogram.



Unadkat made his Test debut against South Africa at Centurion on December 16, 2020, 12 years and two days ago. In between, he missed 118 Test matches, the highest by an Indian and second highest in world cricket.



Only England's Gareth Batty (142) has missed more matches than Unadkat in the history of Test cricket.



The left-arm pacer made it a memorable comeback as he picked his maiden Test wicket, when produced a superb delivery to get the wicket of Bangladesh Zakir Hasan on Day 1 of the second Test.



Unadkat had gone wicketless in his debut Test as India were thrashed by an innings and 25 runs.