Hardik likely to lead India in Sri Lanka T20 series

IMAGE: India's T20 structure could be totally revamped and all-rounder Hardik Pandya could take over the captaincy from Rohit Sharma. Photograph: Sarah Reed/Getty Images

All-rounder Hardik Pandya is set to lead India in the upcoming three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, scheduled to start in Mumbai on January 3, according to BCCI sources.

The second and third matches of the series will be held in Pune (January 5) and Rajkot (January 7).



It is understood that Rohit Sharma's thumb injury might take some more time to heal.



However, there is no clarity whether Rohit will step down from the T20 captaincy.



While it has been clear since India's T20 World Cup semi-final exit in Australia that there will be a change in guard once the new selection committee takes over, there has been no formal announcement yet.



Also despite speculation, it can be confirmed that there was no discussion on India's T20 captaincy in BCCI's Apex Council meeting on Wednesday.



"The matter wasn't even on the Apex Council agenda and it wasn't discussed on the forum. Only the selection committee can take a call on captaincy," a BCCI official said.



However, India's T20 structure could be totally revamped and all-rounder Hardik, who led Gujarat Titans to the IPL 2022 title, is considered an ideal replacement.



While Rohit has had a thumb dislocation plus webbing injury, he will be rushing to get fit for the Sri Lanka series.



There are only six T20Is in a year where ODIs will get preference due to the 50-over World Cup and, with Rohit not in the scheme for the T20 World Cup in 2024, it is only imperative that he might skip the T20Is unless he decides on quitting the format altogether.



One BCCI old guard, who has been an office-bearer, had a suggestion for president Roger Binny and secretary Jay Shah.



"The first T20I is at the Wankhede, which is Rohit's home ground. Why don't the selectors and the BCCI secretary (Shah) give him a farewell T20 match and there is a graceful changeover of the leadership baton?" he suggested.



However, in the case of ODIs, Hardik's fitness and workload management will be scrutinised before he is thrown into the deep end.