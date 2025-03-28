I feel a great connection with him: Marsh on Pooran

IMAGE: Nicholas Pooran and Mitch Marsh put on a 115-run stand for the 2nd wicket as they helped LSG chase down 191 for victory over SRH on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Mitchell Marsh finds it "fascinating" to watch Nicholas Pooran sent the balls soaring into the stands and is relieved that he is not in the opposition unlike other leagues when he can just watch the West Indies dasher slaughter bowling attacks.

Pooran was the star of the Lucknow Super Giants's easy chase against Sunrisers Hyderabad as he scored 70 off just 26 balls and also had a fruitful stand with Marsh, who chipped in with 52 off 31 balls.

The duo also scored half-centuries in the opening game against Delhi Capitals and shared the highest stand (for second wicket) in both games.

"The only word I have for it is ‘fascinating.' I've played against Nicky for a long time, and usually, I've been on the receiving end of such innings," Marsh said at post-match press conference.

"Being on the same team, I feel a great connection with him as a bloke and as someone who I'm going to hopefully bat with a lot," Marsh added.

When Pooran is in his element, Marsh feels no need for extra communication.

"There wasn't much chat, to be honest. When someone's in the zone like he was, you just try to build a partnership and keep going. He was almost unstoppable tonight."

Asked whether it was a bold call to chase, Marsh said, "I'm not part of those discussions, but I don't think it was a risky decision. Batting first and defending against them would have been just as bold.

"No matter who you play, you need to execute well across 40 overs to win in the IPL. We felt chasing was the right approach on this pitch, and it worked out well for us."