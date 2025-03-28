Can Pooran break Rahul's LSG record?

IMAGE: LSG's Nicholas Pooran smashed an 18-ball 50 against SRH on Thursday. Photograph: X

West Indian big hitting batter Nicholas Pooran crossed a major personal landmark in the Indian Premier League on Thursday.

Pooran became only the second player from Lucknow Super Giants to cross the 1000-run mark in the IPL after he ripped apart Sunrisers Hyderabad with a swashbuckling display on Thursday.

Pooran entertained the spectators with a rollicking 70 (26) and broke the backbone of the hosts' 190-run defence by launching a scathing attack at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

En route his match-winning knock, Pooran became the second-highest run-getter for the franchise.

Former captain KL Rahul was the first to make 1000 runs for the franchise.

Pooran achieved the feat (1002 runs) in just 31 matches, averaging 45.54 with a stellar strike rate of 184.53. Pooran's tally is only bettered by Rahul, whose 1410 runs came in 38 matches.

Thursday's knock saw he 29-year-old Pooran get to his 50 with a six and it came off just 18 deliveries -- the second-fastest for LSG behind his own 15-ball effort against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2023.

The power hitter now holds the record for reaching the fifty-run mark in fewer than 20 deliveries four times -- no other batter has done this before in the IPL.

Australia's Travis Head and Jake Fraser-McGurk are tied in the second spot, achieving the feat three times each.

A consistent performer, Pooran's last five scores in the IPL read -- 48*(26), 61(27), 75(29), 75(30), 70(26).

If he maintains this run, surpassing Rahul's 1410 runs will be a mere cakewalk for Nicky P.