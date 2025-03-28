HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Home  » Cricket » 'He is a 27 crore burden'

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read
March 28, 2025 11:20 IST

Rishabh Pant's plays his trademark cheeky shot against SunRisers Hyderabad on Thursday

Rishabh Pant has come under fire.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant's plays his trademark cheeky shot against SunRisers Hyderabad on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

The IPL 2025 season is less than a week old and the LSG captain is already failing fans' expectations.

After falling for a six-ball duck in LSG's season opener against Delhi Capitals earlier this week, Pant continued to face hard time with the bat in the 2nd match.

Against SRH Pant scored just 15 off 15 balls but left fans infuriated by his attitude while batting.

 

Chasing 191 for victory, Pant walked in at No 4 with the score at 119 for 2 in 8.4 overs. He had Marsh for company and got two singles off the first four balls he faced. 

Mash fell soon after smashing 52 runs. 

Badoni then came in and clobbered the bowling while Pant could only muster a six, a slog sweep off Simarjeet Singh.

Badoni hit a couple more sixes before he was dismissed by Zampa. Pant meanwhile was only dealing in singles with LSG needing 38 off 42 balls. 

He was eventually dismissed in the 15th over for 15 runs. Fans were left questioning if the Rs 27 crore spent for Pant was value for money.

Pant tweet

Pant tweet

Pant tweet

Pant tweet

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

