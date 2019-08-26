PHOTOS: Jemimah slams record 51-ball century in Super League

August 26, 2019 19:36 IST

IMAGE: Mumbai's Jemimah Rodrigues registered the fastest century in the history of the KIA Women's Cricket Super League tournament in England. Photograph: Richard Sellers/Getty Images

India's Jemimah Rodrigues smashed a record 51-ball century to power Yorkshire Diamonds to a thrilling victory against Southern Vipers, in the KIA Women's Cricket Super League T20 tournament, in York, on Sunday.

Rodrigues slammed a blistering 112 not out off 58 balls, hitting 17 fours and a six, as Yorkshire chased down 185 for six to claim victory off the last ball of the match.



In the process, Mumbai's Rodrigues registered the fastest century in the history of the Women's Cricket Super League, breaking the previous record held by Lizelle Lee, who had got her century from 55 balls.



The youngster also broke the record for the highest score by an Indian woman in any overseas T20 league, going past India team-mate Smriti Mandhana, who had scored 102 of 61 balls for Western Storm in the same tournament last year.



Put into bat, Southern Vipers posted a healthy 184 for four in their 20 overs before they reduced Yorkshire to 28 for two in the fourth over.



Jemimah then rallied the innings in company of Hollie Armitage (23) as the duo put on 90 runs for the third wicket from 54 balls.



Yorkshire then lost two more wickets in the space of five deliveries as they slipped to 121 for five, in the 14th over.



Jemimah then took centrestage as she took the Southern Vipers' attack to the cleaners with her brilliant strokeplay.



Yorkshire needed 10 runs for victory from the final over bowled by Suzie Bates as Rodrigues scored nine from the first five balls to level scores before her partner Linsey Smith hit the winning runs.



But despite the victory, Yorkshire failed to progress to the finals day.