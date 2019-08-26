Will hoist flag for peace at LOC: Miandad

August 26, 2019 12:59 IST

Former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad said that he wants peace to be restored between India and Paksitan, adding that he will visit Line of Control (LOC) with other sportspersons to propagate peace at the border.

Former Pakistan cricket captain Javed Miandad. Photograph: Mian Khursheed/Reuters/File

"I will go to the border for peace. I will call all the top people, the sportspeople and everyone. I will go there and tell everyone about peace. I will go with a peace flag. If these things did not stop then I will go to the border with anyone who will join me and after going there I will tell people that we want peace and we are with Kashmiri people," Miandad said in a video he posted on his Twitter handle.

Miandad also urged that India and Pakistan should find a peaceful solution.

"I will take all the people from sports fraternity and all the people from all over the world, and I will go to the border and hoist a flag for peace. All the soldiers there will see how peaceful we are. I want India and Pakistan to end everything peaceful," he said.

Miandad further added that he wants everyone is allowed to exercise their rights.

"I want everyone to get their right. They are fighting for their rights for 40 years. If you treat people unfairly, more instances will come up. Everyone needs to think about Kashmir and find a solution," Miandad said.

On August 5, Union government abrogated Article 370 and bifurcated the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two UnionTerritories -- Jammu and Kashmir with legislative assembly and Ladakh without an assembly.