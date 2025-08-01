IMAGE: Washington Sundar and Karun Nair fought back to steady India at close of play on Day 1 of the 5th Test at The Oval on Thursday. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

Right-arm seamer Harshit Rana said that he is very confident that Team India will win the fifth and final Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 against England, which is being played at the Kennington Oval in London.

A resilient and much-needed half-century for Karun Nair and his unbeaten half-century partnership with a resolute Washington Sundar helped India fight back after losing quick wickets during the first day of the fifth Test against England at The Oval on Thursday.

At the end of the day's play, India was 204/6, with Nair (52*) and Sundar (19*) unbeaten, having stitched a 51-run stand so far after the visitors had stumbled to 153/6.

Speaking on India's chances to win the fifth Test of the ongoing series, Harshit Rana told ANI, "We have played outstanding cricket in the entire series. In the previous Test match, we managed to get a draw, which is like a victory for us...We will surely win the fifth Test match..."

England gained the upper hand after a rain-hit first day of the final Test, needing victory to square the series, battled to 204-6, with all their big guns dismissed cheaply.

England had to work hard for their breakthroughs and will be delighted to have got rid of KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Shubman Gill, the men who have tormented them throughout the summer, though captain Gill gifted his wicket with a suicidal run-out.

Even though there are four days remaining, India's chances of fighting their way into a position where they could force a victory already look extremely slim.