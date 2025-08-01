HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'We will surely win the fifth Test match'

'We will surely win the fifth Test match'

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 01, 2025 12:04 IST

x

Washington Sundar and Karun Nair fought back to steady India at close of play on Day 1 of the 5th Test at The Oval on Thursday

IMAGE: Washington Sundar and Karun Nair fought back to steady India at close of play on Day 1 of the 5th Test at The Oval on Thursday. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

Right-arm seamer Harshit Rana said that he is very confident that Team India will win the fifth and final Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 against England, which is being played at the Kennington Oval in London.

A resilient and much-needed half-century for Karun Nair and his unbeaten half-century partnership with a resolute Washington Sundar helped India fight back after losing quick wickets during the first day of the fifth Test against England at The Oval on Thursday.

● SCORECARD

 

At the end of the day's play, India was 204/6, with Nair (52*) and Sundar (19*) unbeaten, having stitched a 51-run stand so far after the visitors had stumbled to 153/6.

Speaking on India's chances to win the fifth Test of the ongoing series, Harshit Rana told ANI, "We have played outstanding cricket in the entire series. In the previous Test match, we managed to get a draw, which is like a victory for us...We will surely win the fifth Test match..."

England gained the upper hand after a rain-hit first day of the final Test, needing victory to square the series, battled to 204-6, with all their big guns dismissed cheaply.

England had to work hard for their breakthroughs and will be delighted to have got rid of KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Shubman Gill, the men who have tormented them throughout the summer, though captain Gill gifted his wicket with a suicidal run-out.

Even though there are four days remaining, India's chances of fighting their way into a position where they could force a victory already look extremely slim.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'How Long Must He Wait?'
'How Long Must He Wait?'
Chahal Reveals: Never Cheated, Had Suicidal Thoughts
Chahal Reveals: Never Cheated, Had Suicidal Thoughts
Karun Absorbs Pressure and Stamps His Class
Karun Absorbs Pressure and Stamps His Class
'It Wasn't Worth Including Bumrah'
'It Wasn't Worth Including Bumrah'
Woakes' injury adds to England's woes
Woakes' injury adds to England's woes

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

12 Countries That Totally Adore Bollywood

webstory image 2

Vivo T4R 5G Unveiled Under ₹20,000

webstory image 3

10 Superb Rafi Songs

VIDEOS

Rivaba Jadeja lauds husband's role in Manchester test1:03

Rivaba Jadeja lauds husband's role in Manchester test

Nitin Gadkari attends 18th Mango Festival at Talkatora Stadium0:51

Nitin Gadkari attends 18th Mango Festival at Talkatora...

Malaika's smokin' hot gym look!0:32

Malaika's smokin' hot gym look!

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD