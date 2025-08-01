HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Big blow for England as Woakes out of final Test

Big blow for England as Woakes out of final Test

2 Minutes Read
Share:

August 01, 2025 14:46 IST

England's Chris Woakes grimaces in pain reacts after sustaining an injury while fielding on Day 1 of the 5th Test at The Oval on Thursday.

IMAGE: England's Chris Woakes grimaces in pain after sustaining an injury while fielding on Day 1 of the 5th Test at The Oval on Thursday. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

England all-rounder Chris Woakes will miss the remainder of the fifth and final test match against India after suffering a shoulder injury while fielding, the country's cricket body (ECB) said on Friday.

England lead the five-match series 2-1, with hosts India at 204-6 at the end of day one of the final test at The Oval on Thursday.

 

Woakes picked up the injury after falling heavily as he dived to try to prevent a boundary by Karun Nair at long-off.

"England seamer Chris Woakes will continue to be monitored throughout the remainder of the Rothesay Fifth Test at The Kia Oval, following a left shoulder injury sustained on day one of the match against India," ECB said in a statement.

"At this stage, the injury has ruled him out of any further participation in the Test.

"A further assessment will be conducted at the conclusion of the series."

Woakes had bowled 14 overs while conceding 46 runs on Thursday and took out India opener KL Rahul for his only wicket of the day.

England are already without captain and all-rounder Ben Stokes, also due to a shoulder injury.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Woakes' injury adds to England's woes
Woakes' injury adds to England's woes
'How Long Must He Wait?'
'How Long Must He Wait?'
Why Gill is forgiven for major slip up
Why Gill is forgiven for major slip up
Karun Absorbs Pressure and Stamps His Class
Karun Absorbs Pressure and Stamps His Class
Chahal Reveals: Never Cheated, Had Suicidal Thoughts
Chahal Reveals: Never Cheated, Had Suicidal Thoughts

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

12 Countries That Totally Adore Bollywood

webstory image 2

Vivo T4R 5G Unveiled Under ₹20,000

webstory image 3

10 Superb Rafi Songs

VIDEOS

Nitin Gadkari attends 18th Mango Festival at Talkatora Stadium0:51

Nitin Gadkari attends 18th Mango Festival at Talkatora...

Japanese devotees perform yagam for world peace at Jambukeswarar Temple2:39

Japanese devotees perform yagam for world peace at...

INDIA bloc MPs protest outside Parliament over SIR in Bihar1:54

INDIA bloc MPs protest outside Parliament over SIR in Bihar

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD