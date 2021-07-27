News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Krunal tests positive for COVID-19; SL vs India 2nd T20I postponed

Krunal tests positive for COVID-19; SL vs India 2nd T20I postponed

July 27, 2021 16:08 IST
IMAGE: India all-rounder Krunal Pandya has tested positive for COVID-19 in Colombo. Photograph: BCCI

All-rounder Krunal Pandya tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the postponement of Tuesday's second T20 International between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo.

 

Following Krunal's positive test, the players of both teams have been forced to go into isolation. They will undergo Covid tests and the second match is scheduled take place on Wednesday if all the players from both teams return negative tests.

The positive tests could also delay Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav's departure to England as replacements in the Indian Test squad. They were set to tour to UK at the end of the three-match T20I series, after Washington Sundar, batsman Shubman Gill and pacer Avesh Khan were ruled out of the upcoming-five Test series against England.

