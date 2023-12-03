News
PIX: India secure nail-biting win over Australia

PIX: India secure nail-biting win over Australia

December 03, 2023 23:24 IST
IMAGE: India clinched a 4-1 series win over Australia. Photograph: BCCI

India's Shreyas Iyer scored a half-century and fast bowlers Mukesh Kumar and Arshdeep Singh took a combined five wickets as the home side beat Australia by six runs in the final Twenty20 International to deny the visitors a consolation win on Sunday.

Australia, chasing 160 in Bangalore, looked on course for victory as Ben McDermott hit a knock of 54 but the chase was derailed when the 28-year-old tried to hammer Arshdeep (2-40) for six and ended up holing out to long-off.

 

IMAGE: Arshdeep bowled a stellar final over to guide India to victory. Photograph: BCCI

Once McDermott departed, Kumar (3-32) struck twice in quick succession to leave Australia reeling on 129-7 before Arshdeep bowled an excellent final over in which he gave away just three runs and picked up the wicket of visiting captain Matthew Wade.

After being put in to bat earlier, India needed a half-century from Iyer (53) to post a defensible total, with Axar Patel (31) also contributing runs. Australia's Jason Behrendorff and Ben Dwarshuis picked up two wickets apiece.

IMAGE: India celebrate their win over Australia. Photograph: BCCI

"I'm elated to be honest to see everyone chipping in and contributing for the team," Iyer said. "The shots, innovation has been on point and I could see Arshdeep's calmness when he was bowling the last over.

IMAGE: Mukesh Kumar handed India important breakthroughs. Photograph: BCCI

"It wasn't an easy wicket to bat on. I feel 160 was the right total, which we got eventually. To defend it was a brilliant performance from the team."

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer played an important knock. Photograph: BCCI

India, who won the series 4-1, next travel to South Africa for a multi-format series including three T20Is, three one-day internationals and two tests, while Australia head home for a three-test series against Pakistan.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
