Can Shaheen Afridi spoil Warner's farewell Test series?

IMAGE: Shaheen Afridi stated that the team is looking to spoil David Warner's farewell. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Pakistan's star pacer, Shaheen Shah Afridi, is aiming to spoil the farewell series of Australia's batter David Warner from the Test format. The highly anticipated three-match Test series is set to kick off on December 14 at Optus Stadium in Perth.

Warner, who has amassed 8487 runs with a batting average of 44.4 in 109 Test appearances, scoring 25 tons and 36 half-centuries, will be having his last dance in red-ball cricket and hopes to end it on a high note.

Ahead of the series, Afridi stated that the team is looking to spoil Warner's farewell and was quoted by Geo News saying, "We would wish him good luck, but we are not hoping for a good end for David Warner in his last Test series against us."

The left-arm fast speedster also addressed the team's lack of experience and emphasised the significance of the series for the Men in Green, reflecting on their top spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table.

Afridi added, "This is an important series for Pakistan as we are leading the World Test Championship's points table at the moment. We don't have much experience of Canberra, but I am sure this four-day match against PM XI will help us prepare well for the series against the home team starting from Perth."

Warner has been named in the 14-man squad for the first Test against Pakistan, starting on December 14. The veteran opener expressed his desire to retire from the long format after the final Test at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), the home stadium of his first-class team New South Wales.