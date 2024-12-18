Kumble Disowns 'Disgraceful Captaincy' Comment

IMAGE: Former India player and Head Coach Anil Kumble, who now works with a broadcast channel, was falsely attributed to comments he never made. Photograph: Reuters

Anil Kumble has addressed the issue of a statement falsely attributed to him on social media.

The Indian cricket legend took to social media to address the misuse of his name in connection to a fabricated comment on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

A comment attributed to Kumble has gone viral on social media. The post read: 'I don't understand how the captain doesn't have a plan for Travis Head. He always been a problem for India. This is disgraceful captaincy.'

Kumble took to his X handle to clarify his stance, terming the quote 'fabricated.'

'It has come to my attention that some social media accounts are using my image and attributing fabricated quotes to me. I want to categorically deny any association with these accounts and their content. The statements being circulated are not my views and do not reflect my opinions in any way.

'I urge everyone to be vigilant and not believe everything they see on social media. Please verify the authenticity of any information before sharing it. My official social media channels are the only reliable source for my views and statements. Sincerely, Anil Kumble,' he posted on X.

About three weeks ago, during the Perth Test, Sunil Gavaskar had put out a video statement on his Instagram handle over a Web site which printed a fake article under his name and he threatened to sue the website if the article wasn't taken down.

'Never believe everything you see on the internet #alwaysverify,' Sunny G captioned the clip.