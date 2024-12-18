News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Kumble Disowns 'Disgraceful Captaincy' Comment

Kumble Disowns 'Disgraceful Captaincy' Comment

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 18, 2024 08:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Anil Kumble

IMAGE: Former India player and Head Coach Anil Kumble, who now works with a broadcast channel, was falsely attributed to comments he never made. Photograph: Reuters

Anil Kumble has addressed the issue of a statement falsely attributed to him on social media.

The Indian cricket legend took to social media to address the misuse of his name in connection to a fabricated comment on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

A comment attributed to Kumble has gone viral on social media. The post read: 'I don't understand how the captain doesn't have a plan for Travis Head. He always been a problem for India. This is disgraceful captaincy.'

 

Anil Kumble's tweet

Kumble took to his X handle to clarify his stance, terming the quote 'fabricated.'

'It has come to my attention that some social media accounts are using my image and attributing fabricated quotes to me. I want to categorically deny any association with these accounts and their content. The statements being circulated are not my views and do not reflect my opinions in any way.

'I urge everyone to be vigilant and not believe everything they see on social media. Please verify the authenticity of any information before sharing it. My official social media channels are the only reliable source for my views and statements. Sincerely, Anil Kumble,' he posted on X.

About three weeks ago, during the Perth Test, Sunil Gavaskar had put out a video statement on his Instagram handle over a Web site which printed a fake article under his name and he threatened to sue the website if the article wasn't taken down.

'Never believe everything you see on the internet #alwaysverify,' Sunny G captioned the clip.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Dreams Do Come True In Dharavi!
Dreams Do Come True In Dharavi!
Blow for Aus: Hazlewood could miss remainder of series
Blow for Aus: Hazlewood could miss remainder of series
Bumrah Lets His Bat Talk
Bumrah Lets His Bat Talk
Kohli Link To Akash Deep's Heroics
Kohli Link To Akash Deep's Heroics
Laapataa Ladies Out Of Oscars Race
Laapataa Ladies Out Of Oscars Race
Simran Shaikh Returns Home To Dharavi
Simran Shaikh Returns Home To Dharavi
Malavika In The Mood For 'Absolute Love'
Malavika In The Mood For 'Absolute Love'

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

More like this
Rahul spells out his mantra for success in Australia
Rahul spells out his mantra for success in Australia
PICS: Akash Deep-Bumrah frustrate depleted Australia
PICS: Akash Deep-Bumrah frustrate depleted Australia

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances