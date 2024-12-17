News
Cummins goes past Sobers, Vettori for a new milestone

Cummins goes past Sobers, Vettori for a new milestone

By REDIFF CRICKET
Last updated on: December 17, 2024 18:59 IST
Australian captain Pat Cummins picked 4 wickets in India's first innings at The Gabba in Brisbane

IMAGE: Australian captain Pat Cummins picked 4 wickets in India's first innings at The Gabba in Brisbane. Photograph: cricket.com.au/X

Australian skipper Pat Cummins reached another landmark in his storied career during play on Day 4 of the 3rd Test at The Gabba, in Brisbane, on Tuesday.

Cummins went past the West Indian legend Sir Garfield Sobers (117 wickets) and Kiwi Daniel Vettori (116) to become a player with the third-highest wickets as captain.

 

During India's first innings, Cummins was absolutely relentless with his bowling, banging the cherry on the deck mercilessly. His persistence was rewarded with the wickets of Rishabh Pant, skipper Rohit Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Ravindra Jadeja spread across Days 3 and 4 of the ongoing Test.

Cummins now has 119 wickets as a Test captain only behind the great Australian Richie Benaud (138 scalps) and legendary Pakistan all-rounder Imran Khan (187 wickets).

REDIFF CRICKET
